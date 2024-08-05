944th Fighter Wing’s 52nd Fighter Squadron welcomes new Ninja commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher “Lube” Lowe, outgoing commander of the 52nd Fighter Squadron, delivers his farewell speech at the 52nd FS change of command ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Aug. 3, 2024. Lowe expressed gratitude to his family, mentors, and squadron members, reflecting on his achievements and the strong bond within the squadron. In reference to the emblem of the 52nd FS, the Ninjas, Lowe said, "All Ninjas prove over and over again that we are the world's most experienced and most talented instructor pilots, training the next generation of air warriors to defend freedom across the globe.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

