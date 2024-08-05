(Left to Right) U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Cossette, 944th Operations Group Commander, Lt. Col. Christopher “Lube” Lowe, outgoing commander of the 52nd Fighter Squadron, and Lt. Col. Joshua “Juice” Jones, incoming 52nd FS commander, salute during the singing of the National Anthem during the change of command ceremony at Hangar 999, Luke Air Force Base, Aug. 3, 2024. The ceremony marked the official transition of command from Lowe to Jones. "Lube and Juice are both incredible fathers and husbands,” said Cossette, who presided over the ceremony. “They care about their squadron, and they are two of the most lethal fighter pilots that I know.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8574374 VIRIN: 240803-F-XK427-1005 Resolution: 3052x2033 Size: 3.24 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 944th Fighter Wing’s 52nd Fighter Squadron welcomes new Ninja commander [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.