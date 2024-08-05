944th Fighter Wing’s 52nd Fighter Squadron welcomes new Ninja commander

(Left to Right) U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Cossette, 944th Operations Group Commander, Lt. Col. Christopher “Lube” Lowe, outgoing commander of the 52nd Fighter Squadron, and Lt. Col. Joshua “Juice” Jones, incoming 52nd FS commander, stand at attention during the change of command ceremony at Hangar 999, Luke Air Force Base, Aug. 3, 2024. The event symbolized the passing of command from Lowe to Jones, witnessed by distinguished guests, fellow Airmen, friends, and family. "One of the most rewarding opportunities we have as reservists and Citizen Airmen is to become established and grow alongside our local community,” said Cossette. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

