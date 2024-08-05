U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Burkett, 203rd Intelligence Squadron member, sets up lights for shower facilities while volunteering for the 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) in Provincetown, Massachusetts, August 3, 2024. This year, PMC brought together more than 6,800 riders and crossed $1 billion in lifetime fundraising for Dana-Farber since 1980. (Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8573823
|VIRIN:
|240803-Z-TS442-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.