U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Burkett, 203rd Intelligence Squadron member, sets up lights for shower facilities while volunteering for the 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) in Provincetown, Massachusetts, August 3, 2024. This year, PMC brought together more than 6,800 riders and crossed $1 billion in lifetime fundraising for Dana-Farber since 1980. (Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8573823 VIRIN: 240803-Z-TS442-1025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.89 MB Location: PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.