    102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge [Image 2 of 5]

    102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge

    PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Burkett, 203rd Intelligence Squadron member, sets up lights for shower facilities while volunteering for the 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) in Provincetown, Massachusetts, August 3, 2024. This year, PMC brought together more than 6,800 riders and crossed $1 billion in lifetime fundraising for Dana-Farber since 1980. (Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:01
    Photo ID: 8573823
    VIRIN: 240803-Z-TS442-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    community service
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Civil Engineers

