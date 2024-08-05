U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Forni, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron member, uses a wrench while volunteering for the 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge in Provincetown, Massachusetts, August 3, 2024. Each year, 102nd CES volunteers to set up shower facilities for the riders after they cross the finish line of the 25 to 211-mile bike-a-thon. (Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8573825 VIRIN: 240803-Z-TS442-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.57 MB Location: PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.