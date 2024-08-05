Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge [Image 3 of 5]

    102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge

    PROVINCETOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenton DeTerra, right, and Senior Airman Michael Forni, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron members, unload luggage while volunteering for the 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge in Provincetown, Massachusetts, August 4, 2024. Massachusetts Air National Guard volunteers set up shower facilities for the riders and supported the volunteer team with unloading luggage, loading bikes, directing riders and more. (Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

