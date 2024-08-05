102nd Intelligence Wing members volunteer for 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christian Leighton, commander of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron, loads a bike while volunteering for the 2024 Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) in Provincetown, Massachusetts, August 4, 2024. PMC raised more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the country. (Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
