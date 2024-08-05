Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently hosted four Craven County educators as a part of an externship program focused on increasing student preparation for careers in industry. From left, Havelock High School Spanish teacher; Michelle Roderick, Grover C. Fields Middle School media coordinator; Michael Leyland, Tucker Creek Middle School multi-tiered system of support teacher; Desiree Jones, Tucker Creek Middle School media coordinator; Cheri Brody, participated in the five-day long program, which allowed the teachers to immerse themselves in FRCE’s operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8573146
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-KN454-1001
|Resolution:
|4968x3690
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry
No keywords found.