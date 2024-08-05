FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently hosted four Craven County educators as a part of an externship program focused on increasing student preparation for careers in industry. From left, Havelock High School Spanish teacher; Michelle Roderick, Grover C. Fields Middle School media coordinator; Michael Leyland, Tucker Creek Middle School multi-tiered system of support teacher; Desiree Jones, Tucker Creek Middle School media coordinator; Cheri Brody, participated in the five-day long program, which allowed the teachers to immerse themselves in FRCE’s operations.

