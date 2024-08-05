FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

Cheri Brody, media coordinator at Tucker Creek Middle School, learned about projects and capabilities while touring the Fleet Readiness Center East Consolidated Automated Support System Lab. Brody is one of four Craven County educators who visited the depot as a part of a teacher externship program focused on better preparing area students for careers in industry.
