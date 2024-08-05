Cheri Brody, media coordinator at Tucker Creek Middle School, learned about projects and capabilities while touring the Fleet Readiness Center East Consolidated Automated Support System Lab. Brody is one of four Craven County educators who visited the depot as a part of a teacher externship program focused on better preparing area students for careers in industry.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8573149 VIRIN: 240618-N-KN454-4001 Resolution: 3405x5072 Size: 2.3 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.