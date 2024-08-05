Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry [Image 3 of 4]

    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Samantha Fehr 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) electronics engineer Andrew McLaurin guides four Craven County educators on a tour of the depot’s Consolidated Automated Support System Lab during the five-day long externship program. The program focuses on preparing students for careers in industry by immersing teachers in FRCE’s operations to learn from individuals working in a wide range of career fields.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8573148
    VIRIN: 240618-N-KN454-3001
    Resolution: 3712x2988
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry
    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry
    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry
    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download