FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) electronics engineer Andrew McLaurin guides four Craven County educators on a tour of the depot’s Consolidated Automated Support System Lab during the five-day long externship program. The program focuses on preparing students for careers in industry by immersing teachers in FRCE’s operations to learn from individuals working in a wide range of career fields.

