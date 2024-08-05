Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Samantha Fehr 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. James Belmont and Executive Officer Capt. Randy Berti discuss the benefits of outreach programs such as the teacher externship with four Craven County educators. As a part of the depot’s outreach efforts, the program focuses on engaging, inspiring and educating students from Eastern North Carolina while highlighting the wide range of career opportunities available at FRCE.

    This work, FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry [Image 4 of 4], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

