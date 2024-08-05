FRCE helps local educators prepare students for careers in industry

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Commanding Officer Capt. James Belmont and Executive Officer Capt. Randy Berti discuss the benefits of outreach programs such as the teacher externship with four Craven County educators. As a part of the depot’s outreach efforts, the program focuses on engaging, inspiring and educating students from Eastern North Carolina while highlighting the wide range of career opportunities available at FRCE.

