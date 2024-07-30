U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, visits the air traffic control tower at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2024. Hoover, a former air traffic controller, is the first-ever female command chief at the 60th AMW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief
