60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, visits the air traffic control tower at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2024. Hoover, a former air traffic controller, is the first-ever female command chief at the 60th AMW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

