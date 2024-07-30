U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, poses for a photo in her office at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 19, 2024. Hoover, a former air traffic controller, is the first-ever female command chief at the 60th AMW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8570620
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-OY799-1007
|Resolution:
|5432x3055
|Size:
|12.15 MB
Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief
