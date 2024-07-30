60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Grotheer, right, 60th Operations Support Squadron senior watch supervisor, discusses air traffic control protocol with Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, inside the air traffic control tower at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2024. Hoover, a former air traffic controller, is the first-ever female command chief at the 60th AMW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

