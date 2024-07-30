U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, views the flight line from atop the air traffic control tower catwalk at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2024. Hoover, a former air traffic controller, is the first-ever female command chief at the 60th AMW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:54 Photo ID: 8570622 VIRIN: 240725-F-OY799-2028 Resolution: 6946x4636 Size: 15.98 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.