Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief [Image 3 of 5]

    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, views the flight line from atop the air traffic control tower catwalk at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 25, 2024. Hoover, a former air traffic controller, is the first-ever female command chief at the 60th AMW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8570622
    VIRIN: 240725-F-OY799-2028
    Resolution: 6946x4636
    Size: 15.98 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief
    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief
    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief
    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief
    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    60th AMW welcomes first-ever female command chief

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Command Chief
    USAF
    60 AMW
    First-ever
    CCCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download