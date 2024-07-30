Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73rd Aerial Port Squadron Honors Chief Brannan in Promotion Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    73rd Aerial Port Squadron Honors Chief Brannan in Promotion Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Downs 

    301st Fighter Wing

    Chief Landon Bonds reads the Chief’s Promise during Chief Master Sergeant Kevin D. Brannan’s promotion ceremony on August 3, 2024 at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Brannan serves as the Senior Air Reserve Technician and Aerial Port Manager for the 73rd Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant William Downs)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 14:53
    Photo ID: 8569356
    VIRIN: 240804-F-OH720-7558
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
