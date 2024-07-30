Presiding officer and 73rd Aerial Port Squadron commander, Colonel Rodney Ellison, Jr., shares thoughtful words with the audience about Chief Master Sergeant Kevin D. Brannan during the promotion ceremony on August 3, 2024 at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Brannan serves as the Senior Air Reserve Technician and Aerial Port Manager for the 73rd APS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant William Downs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 14:53 Photo ID: 8569354 VIRIN: 240804-F-OH720-8012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.57 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 73rd Aerial Port Squadron Honors Chief Brannan in Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.