Chief Master Sergeant Kevin D. Brannan receives a standing ovation from the audience during the promotion ceremony on August 3, 2024 at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Brannan serves as the Senior Air Reserve Technician and Aerial Port Manager for the 73rd Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant William Downs)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 14:53
|Photo ID:
|8569363
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-OH720-7260
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 73rd Aerial Port Squadron Honors Chief Brannan in Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt William Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.