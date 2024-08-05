73rd Aerial Port Squadron Honors Chief Brannan in Promotion Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas --

The 73rd Aerial Port Squadron honored Chief Master Sgt. Kevin D. Brannan during a promotion ceremony Aug. 3, 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.



Col. Rodney Ellison, Jr., 73 APS commander, presided over the ceremony as Brannan was formally promoted to Chief Master Sergeant.



Ellison addressed the audience, expressing his utmost confidence and respect for Brannan.



“Sergeant; what does that mean? To serve,” said Ellison. “He drives an hour and a half each way to come here, because he loves the Airmen of the 73rd Aerial Port Squadron. He would give the shirt off his back, the stripes off his sleeves, anything he could for the members of the 73rd and that’s the attitude he’s had since day one.”



Afterwards, Brannan shared a few words with the junior enlisted and non-commissioned officers in the audience.



“You are the most valuable asset to the Air Force,” Brannan said. “Some of you will commission, and some of you will continue your enlisted path and become the senior leaders that are sitting in the front row. It’s okay not to know what your goals are, but in the meantime, ensure you are becoming a better version of yourself every day.”



Brannan serves as the air reserve technician and aerial port manager for the 73rd Aerial Port Squadron. In this role, he leads a team of 124 Airmen, overseeing all aspects of aerial port operations. His responsibilities include directing agile combat employment exercises, coordinating deliberate planning exercises, managing mobility movements, and ensuring the successful completion of Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) certification events.

