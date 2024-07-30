A Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch On The Flight Deck

Master-at-Arms Seaman Grant Just, from St. George, Utah, stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Aug. 3, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

