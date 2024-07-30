Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch On The Flight Deck

    A Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch On The Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Master-at-Arms Seaman Grant Just, from St. George, Utah, stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Aug. 3, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8568716
    VIRIN: 240803-N-XK462-1127
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

