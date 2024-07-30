A Nimitz Sailor Etches Tools

Machinist's Mate Fireman Jonathon Beebe, from Lansing, Michigan, inspects engraved plaques in the machinery repair shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Aug. 3, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

