First Sgt. Giovanni Ford transfers a saber during the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 3, 2024, signifying the conclusion of his service as first sergeant. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Montandon, North Carolina National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8568225
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-LZ415-4107
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, NC where First Sgt. Christopher Brophy assumed responsibility from First Sgt. Giovanni Ford. [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.