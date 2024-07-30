Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, NC where First Sgt. Christopher Brophy assumed responsibility from First Sgt. Giovanni Ford. [Image 6 of 7]

    The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, NC where First Sgt. Christopher Brophy assumed responsibility from First Sgt. Giovanni Ford.

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    First Sgt. Christopher Brophy gives his remarks at the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 3, 2024 in Raleigh, NC as he assumes his role as the senior enlisted leader of the unit. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Montandon, North Carolina National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 14:56
    Photo ID: 8568228
    VIRIN: 240803-A-LZ415-6904
    Resolution: 3134x4329
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, NC where First Sgt. Christopher Brophy assumed responsibility from First Sgt. Giovanni Ford. [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

