The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, NC where First Sgt. Christopher Brophy assumed responsibility from First Sgt. Giovanni Ford.

First Sgt. Christopher Brophy gives his remarks at the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 3, 2024 in Raleigh, NC as he assumes his role as the senior enlisted leader of the unit. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Montandon, North Carolina National Guard)

