The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, NC where First Sgt. Christopher Brophy assumed responsibility from First Sgt. Giovanni Ford.

First Sgt. Giovanni Ford gives his final words to the Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command at the change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 3, 2024 in Raleigh, NC as he concludes 31 years of service in the military. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Montandon, North Carolina National Guard)

