The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, NC where First Sgt. Christopher Brophy assumed responsibility from First Sgt. Giovanni Ford.

Capt. Candace Rose, Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command gives her remarks thanking first Sgt. Ford for “talks over the lunch table” and how he “built the role of first sergeant” laying the foundation for future enlisted leaders in the unit. (Photo by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Montandon, North Carolina National Guard)

