Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts

An Airman from the 152nd Maintenance Group taxi’s MAFFS 8 out the door on July 17th when the 152nd Airlift Wing, the "High Rollers," were activated to assist with Wildfire Efforts.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 19:43
|Photo ID:
|8567490
|VIRIN:
|240718-Z-WU657-4020
|Resolution:
|3740x2493
|Size:
|934.25 KB
|Location:
|RENO, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
