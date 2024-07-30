Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts [Image 4 of 4]

    Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    An Airman from the 152nd Maintenance Group taxi’s MAFFS 8 out the door on July 17th when the 152nd Airlift Wing, the "High Rollers," were activated to assist with Wildfire Efforts.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:43
    Photo ID: 8567490
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-WU657-4020
    Resolution: 3740x2493
    Size: 934.25 KB
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US
    This work, Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    High Rollers
    152nd Airlift Wing
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS

