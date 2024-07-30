Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts

An Airman from the 152nd Maintenance Group taxi’s MAFFS 8 out the door on July 17th when the 152nd Airlift Wing, the "High Rollers," were activated to assist with Wildfire Efforts.

