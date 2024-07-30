Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts [Image 2 of 4]

    Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    Maintainers from the 152nd Maintenance Group attach the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Equipment nozzle onto the left rear door on MAFFS 8 before the aircraft is launched to the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station at Port Hueneme to report for MAFFS activation on July 17th.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8567488
    VIRIN: 240717-Z-WU657-1006
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 946.27 KB
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US
    This work, Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAFFS
    High Rollers
    152nd Airlift Wing
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS

