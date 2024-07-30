Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts

Reno, Nev.— The Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has mobilized six Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) to combat a surge in wildfire activity across the Western United States. The aircraft, provided by the Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing from Peterson Space Force Base, the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing, and the local Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing—the “High Rollers.” All units are currently supporting ongoing firefighting efforts.



As of the date of this article, the High Rollers have twenty-three personnel activated along with two aircraft--MAFFS 8 and MAFFS 9. Between July 18 and July 28, MAFFS 8 has logged 44 drops, using 118,871 gallons or 1,066,272.9 pounds of retardant.



The C-130s, converted into airtankers with MAFFS, are capable of delivering up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. These aircraft are currently flying out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California, and are augmenting current firefighting resources.



Given the military’s non-compete clause with private industry, contracted air tankers receive first request for largescale, wildland firefighting. Military units have provided a surge capacity with MAFFS since 1974 but are only activated after private contracted assets are exhausted and the Forest Service deems additional support is necessary.



The activation came as the National Wildfire Preparedness Level was elevated to 4 (PL 4) and then later escalated to 5 (PL 5), the highest level, due to significant wildfire activity and the high potential for new large fires. The national firefighting effort is now heavily committed, with coordination being managed by the National Interagency Coordination Center.



Fire managers from federal, state, tribal and local agencies continue to support wildland firefighting activity. As of August 2nd, 94 large active wildfires are being managed with full suppression strategies nationwide. Current fires have burned 2,101,281 acres nationwide. 29,278 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to wildfires, including 27 complex and five Type 1 incident management teams, 650 crews, 1,834 engines, 172 helicopters, and six Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems, or MAFFS aircraft. Active to extreme fire behavior continues across multiple geographic areas, with evacuation orders in effect on 28 wildfires., according to NIFC.



“I am consistently awed and humbled by how our wing steps up day after day, year after year to meet so many requirements,” said Col. Catherine Grush, 152nd Airlift Wing Commander, Nevada Air National Guard. “However, MAFFS is that one mission that we see such an impact across our communities. Knowing that we are saving lives, jobs and homes of our fellow citizens is a herculean task that our team delivers with utmost professionalism and passion. My thanks and appreciation for what everyone does to ensure we bring our best for an extremely dangerous mission will never be enough. Thank you and keep flying!”



The High Rollers have received an extension of the current activation. They’re now extended into mid-September and a second aircraft from the 152nd Airlift Wing, MAFFS 9, is now also activated on August 2nd.

Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 Location: RENO, NEVADA, US