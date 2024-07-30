Maintainers from the 152nd Maintenance Group attach the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Equipment nozzle onto the left rear door on MAFFS 8 before the aircraft is launched to the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station at Port Hueneme to report for MAFFS activation on July 17th.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8567487
|VIRIN:
|240717-Z-WU657-1005
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|874.43 KB
|Location:
|RENO, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Nevada Air National Guard Activated to Assist with Wildfire Efforts
