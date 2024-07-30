The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, left, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, sits with his team at the Polar Bowl during his visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. Keohane visited multiple facilities throughout the base and met with numerous civilian leaders to better understand the obstacles residents face on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)

