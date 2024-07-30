The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, left, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, sits with his team at the Polar Bowl during his visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. Keohane visited multiple facilities throughout the base and met with numerous civilian leaders to better understand the obstacles residents face on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8566658
|VIRIN:
|240729-F-JV210-1344
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.73 MB
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
No keywords found.