Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    Photo By Airman Eli Rose | The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, left, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and...... read more read more

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Story by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER Public Affairs
    By Airman Eli A. Rose
    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, assistant
    secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, toured Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    to better understand the current situation of service members and their families, July 30, 2024.

    Over the course of his visit, Keohane and his team met with U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa M.
    Mabbutt, the recently appointed commander of JBER and the 673d Air Base Wing, along with
    civilian leaders from across the community to gain a deeper understanding of unique obstacles
    Alaskan life may present for service members and their families.

    “When a policy maker comes to visit JBER, there is an opportunity to connect our local impact as
    commanders with policy solutions that can only happen in the Pentagon,” said Mabbutt. “So we
    really appreciate when members like the Hon. Mr. Keohane come and we can share some of our
    successes, and also offer up a few opportunities they can take with them back to D.C.”

    Keohane toured multiple facilities and units on post such as the recently renovated Polar Bowl,
    the Wilderness Inn dining facility and the 525th Fighter Squadron meeting with Airmen, Soldiers
    and civilians at each to hear general concerns regarding JBER while commending outstanding
    performers.

    “These visits allow civilians and military spouses the chance to speak for themselves on
    challenges they face and improvements they want to make,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael
    Sylvester, 673rd ABW command chief. “It’s important for spouses and civilians to have access
    to our policy makers on their day-to-day issues, which are often exacerbated or unique to
    Alaska.”

    During a roundtable discussion with a group of Air Force and Army spouses, Keohane
    discussed varying obstacles specific to being a military spouse in Alaska and talked over policy
    in regard to addressing these concerns.

    Keohane serves as the principal advisor to the secretary of defense and the undersecretary of
    defense for personnel and readiness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:29
    Story ID: 477655
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download