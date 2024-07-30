The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
JBER Public Affairs
By Airman Eli A. Rose
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, assistant
secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, toured Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
to better understand the current situation of service members and their families, July 30, 2024.
Over the course of his visit, Keohane and his team met with U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa M.
Mabbutt, the recently appointed commander of JBER and the 673d Air Base Wing, along with
civilian leaders from across the community to gain a deeper understanding of unique obstacles
Alaskan life may present for service members and their families.
“When a policy maker comes to visit JBER, there is an opportunity to connect our local impact as
commanders with policy solutions that can only happen in the Pentagon,” said Mabbutt. “So we
really appreciate when members like the Hon. Mr. Keohane come and we can share some of our
successes, and also offer up a few opportunities they can take with them back to D.C.”
Keohane toured multiple facilities and units on post such as the recently renovated Polar Bowl,
the Wilderness Inn dining facility and the 525th Fighter Squadron meeting with Airmen, Soldiers
and civilians at each to hear general concerns regarding JBER while commending outstanding
performers.
“These visits allow civilians and military spouses the chance to speak for themselves on
challenges they face and improvements they want to make,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael
Sylvester, 673rd ABW command chief. “It’s important for spouses and civilians to have access
to our policy makers on their day-to-day issues, which are often exacerbated or unique to
Alaska.”
During a roundtable discussion with a group of Air Force and Army spouses, Keohane
discussed varying obstacles specific to being a military spouse in Alaska and talked over policy
in regard to addressing these concerns.
Keohane serves as the principal advisor to the secretary of defense and the undersecretary of
defense for personnel and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 13:29
|Story ID:
|477655
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.