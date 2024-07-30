Photo By Airman Eli Rose | The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, left, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and...... read more read more Photo By Airman Eli Rose | The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, left, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, sits with his team at the Polar Bowl during his visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. Keohane visited multiple facilities throughout the base and met with numerous civilian leaders to better understand the obstacles residents face on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose) see less | View Image Page

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

JBER Public Affairs

By Airman Eli A. Rose

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, assistant

secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, toured Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

to better understand the current situation of service members and their families, July 30, 2024.



Over the course of his visit, Keohane and his team met with U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa M.

Mabbutt, the recently appointed commander of JBER and the 673d Air Base Wing, along with

civilian leaders from across the community to gain a deeper understanding of unique obstacles

Alaskan life may present for service members and their families.



“When a policy maker comes to visit JBER, there is an opportunity to connect our local impact as

commanders with policy solutions that can only happen in the Pentagon,” said Mabbutt. “So we

really appreciate when members like the Hon. Mr. Keohane come and we can share some of our

successes, and also offer up a few opportunities they can take with them back to D.C.”



Keohane toured multiple facilities and units on post such as the recently renovated Polar Bowl,

the Wilderness Inn dining facility and the 525th Fighter Squadron meeting with Airmen, Soldiers

and civilians at each to hear general concerns regarding JBER while commending outstanding

performers.



“These visits allow civilians and military spouses the chance to speak for themselves on

challenges they face and improvements they want to make,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael

Sylvester, 673rd ABW command chief. “It’s important for spouses and civilians to have access

to our policy makers on their day-to-day issues, which are often exacerbated or unique to

Alaska.”



During a roundtable discussion with a group of Air Force and Army spouses, Keohane

discussed varying obstacles specific to being a military spouse in Alaska and talked over policy

in regard to addressing these concerns.



Keohane serves as the principal advisor to the secretary of defense and the undersecretary of

defense for personnel and readiness.