The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, engages in a round-table discussion with U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force spouses during his visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. The round-table was focused on highlighting the unique challenges service members and their families face in Alaska and to discuss policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)
