Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson [Image 1 of 3]

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, right, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, greets U.S. Air Force Capt. Chas Ballard, left, an F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, during his visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. Keohane toured numerous facilities across the installation, including the 525th FS, to better understand the unique mission and lifestyle an Alaskan air base presents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8566656
    VIRIN: 240729-F-JV210-1486
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.81 MB
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download