The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

The Hon. Ronald T. Keohane, right, assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, greets U.S. Air Force Capt. Chas Ballard, left, an F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, during his visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. Keohane toured numerous facilities across the installation, including the 525th FS, to better understand the unique mission and lifestyle an Alaskan air base presents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)

