Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston [Image 1 of 7]

    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Cadets from the Embry-Riddle Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program walk off the flightline after finishing a C-17 Globemaster III tour at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 31, 2024. The Air Force ROTC program, hosted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, develops future leaders of the U.S. Air Force or Space Force while they earn a college degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8566648
    VIRIN: 240801-F-RS563-1177
    Resolution: 3389x5094
    Size: 980.52 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston [Image 7 of 7], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    learning
    Charleston
    Air Mobility Command
    Cadets
    U.S. Air Force
    ROTC
    Pilots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download