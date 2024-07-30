Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston

Cadets from the Embry-Riddle Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program take a group picture in a C-17 Globemaster III during a tour at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 31, 2024. Embry-Riddle Air Force ROTC cadets envelop themselves in courses cultivated to help these men and women become well-rounded individuals who understand the history, principles and future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

