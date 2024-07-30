Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston [Image 3 of 7]

    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force pilot from the 317th Airlift Squadron gives Embry-Riddle Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets an informational tour of the outside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 31, 2024. The Air Force ROTC program is designed to prepare cadets to assume positions of high responsibility and continue the legacy of U.S. air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8566650
    VIRIN: 240801-F-RS563-1067
    Resolution: 3536x5314
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston [Image 7 of 7], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston
    Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    learning
    Charleston
    Air Mobility Command
    Cadets
    U.S. Air Force
    ROTC
    Pilots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download