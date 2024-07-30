Embry-Riddle ROTC Tours JB Charleston

Two cadets from the Embry-Riddle Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program learn about C-17 Globemaster III pre-flight procedures during a tour of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 31, 2024. The Air Force ROTC program is designed to prepare cadets to assume positions of high responsibility and continue the legacy of US air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

