Capt. Ted Elkins, commanding officer, Naval Air Station Whiting Field, delivers remarks at a Change of Command Ceremony after relieving Capt. Paul Flores. Elkins, who earned his Wings of Gold as a Rotary Wing Naval Aviator at Whiting, touted the installation's successes and said he looks forward to carrying on the mission of training the best aviators in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8566272 VIRIN: 240712-N-JD774-1004 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 3.39 MB Location: MILTON, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Ted Elkins Assumes Command of NAS Whiting Field [Image 4 of 4], by Zachary Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.