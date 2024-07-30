Capt. Ted Elkins Assumes Command of NAS Whiting Field

Capt. Terrence Shashaty (left), commanding officer, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Capt. Ted Elkins (center), commanding officer, Naval Air Station Whiting Field, and Capt. Paul Flores, render honors during the National Anthem preceding a Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Air Station Whiting Field. Elkins relieved Flores as the commanding officer of Naval Air Station Whiting Field during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. BJ Foreman)

