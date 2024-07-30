Capt. Ted Elkins Assumes Command of NAS Whiting Field

Capt. Terrence Shashaty, commanding officer, Naval Air Station Pensacola, presents Capt. Paul Flores with the Legion of Merit during a Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Air Station Whiting Field. Flores, the outgoing commanding officer of Whiting Field, received the award for exemplary meritorious conduct in the outstanding performance of his duties as commanding officer, leveraging Whiting Field into an irreplaceable asset to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8566270
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-JD774-1002
|Resolution:
|4530x3624
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|MILTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
