    Capt. Ted Elkins Assumes Command of NAS Whiting Field [Image 3 of 4]

    Capt. Ted Elkins Assumes Command of NAS Whiting Field

    MILTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Zachary Harris 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Capt. Ted Elkins (right), commanding officer, Naval Air Station Whiting Field, renders a salute to Capt. Paul Flores, outgoing commanding officer of Whiting during a Change of Command Ceremony, July 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Harris)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Change of Command
    NAS Whiting Field
    Whiting Field

