Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8566271 VIRIN: 240712-N-JD774-1003 Resolution: 2970x3712 Size: 2.34 MB Location: MILTON, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Capt. Ted Elkins Assumes Command of NAS Whiting Field [Image 4 of 4], by Zachary Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.