    U.S. Marines hold static display during Seafair [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Marines hold static display during Seafair

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Cade Alleven, a recapture tactics team member with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, Bangor, explains the components of an M110 semi-automatic sniper system to community members at a static display of weapons and equipment during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, Aug. 1, 2024. The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines have been involved in Seafair in some way since the festival began 75 years ago. The annual event provides service members an opportunity to interact with the American people and promotes the Navy-Marine Corps team as the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Alleven is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)

