U.S. Marines hold static display during Seafair

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Connell, a squad leader with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, shows a child an M107 .50-caliber special application scoped rifle at a static display of weapons and equipment during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, Aug. 1, 2024. The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines have been involved in Seafair in some way since the festival began 75 years ago. The annual event provides service members an opportunity to interact with the American people and promotes the Navy-Marine Corps team as the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Connell is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)

