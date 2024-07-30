U.S. Marines hold static display during Seafair

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Kirtley, a recapture tactics team member with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, Bangor, explains the components of an M4 carbine to community members at a static display of weapons and equipment during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, Aug. 1, 2024. The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines have been involved in Seafair in some way since the festival began 75 years ago. The annual event provides service members an opportunity to interact with the American people and promotes the Navy-Marine Corps team as the nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Kirtley is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)

