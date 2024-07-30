Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony for Rear Admiral Tuan Nguyen [Image 6 of 6]

    Promotion Ceremony for Rear Admiral Tuan Nguyen

    SINGAPORE

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240801-N-PH222-1032 NAVAL BASE CHANGI, Singapore (Aug. 1, 2024)
    Rear Adm. Tuan Nguyen speaks to guests during his promotion ceremony aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    This work, Promotion Ceremony for Rear Admiral Tuan Nguyen [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

