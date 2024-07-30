Promotion Ceremony for Rear Admiral Tuan Nguyen

240801-N-XL529-1019 NAVAL BASE CHANGI, Singapore (Aug. 1, 2024)

Rear Adm. Tuan Nguyen delivers remarks during his promotion ceremony aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sarah Merrill)

