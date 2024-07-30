Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, right, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, delivers the oath of office to Rear Adm. Tuan Nguyen, during a promotion ceremony aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 23:11 Photo ID: 8565061 VIRIN: 240801-N-PH222-1025 Resolution: 5034x3596 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion Ceremony for Rear Admiral Tuan Nguyen [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.