Promotion Ceremony for Rear Admiral Tuan Nguyen

Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, right, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, delivers the oath of office to Rear Adm. Tuan Nguyen, during a promotion ceremony aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
