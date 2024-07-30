Promotion Ceremony for Rear Admiral Tuan Nguyen

240801-N-PH222-1003 NAVAL BASE CHANGI, Singapore (Aug. 1, 2024)
Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to guests during a promotion ceremony for Capt. Tuan Nguyen, aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 23:11
|Photo ID:
|8565064
|VIRIN:
|240801-N-PH222-1003
|Resolution:
|6198x4427
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
