Team Eielson shows out during Icemen Sports Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayden Allende, 18th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, completes a layup during a basketball competition as part of Icemen Sports Day at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 26, 2024. Squadrons across base joined together for a day of friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 18:16
Photo ID:
|8564595
VIRIN:
|240726-F-CJ259-1436
Resolution:
|4576x3045
Size:
|1.21 MB
Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|1
